Fire at historic Hotel Marysville takes hours to contain, road closure remains

MARYSVILLE – E Street in Marysville remains closed after a fire broke out at the Hotel Marysville late Saturday night.

Firefighters found a working fire at the hotel on E Street late Saturday night, prompting a road closure between 4th and 5th Streets around 11 p.m.

It wasn't until about 9 a.m. Sunday when crews said they had the fire contained. Firefighters said they were going to remain at the scene to monitor the building for about 24 hours.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Caltrans said E Street was still closed between 3rd and 6th streets. Traffic is being detoured through city streets and delays are "significant."

Caltrans said extended closures will be in place if the building needs to be demolished.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Linda, Loma Rica, Yuba City, Wheatland and Olivehurt fire departments all responded to help extinguish the flames.