Judge says decision to give Scott Peterson new trial will not require hearing

The judge who will decide whether convicted Modesto murderer Scott Peterson will get a new trial will no longer hold a hearing to announce the decision.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Friday, December 2, but now the judge says she will issue a written decision by December 16.

Peterson was convicted of killing his wife Laci and their unborn son, back in 2004. The case went back to court in 2020 after claims of juror misconduct.

In October, Peterson was moved off death row. That came more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence. He was moved from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento.

