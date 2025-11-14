J.T. Snow, former San Francisco Giants first baseman, named first manager of Modesto Glow Riders

Modesto's new Pioneer League baseball team officially has its first manager.

The Glow Riders, announced earlier this week as the city's replacement for the departed Modesto Nuts, introduced former San Francisco Giants first baseman J.T. Snow on Wednesday as the team's inaugural skipper.

Team owner Dave Heller said he and Snow have been in talks for about a month.

"The more we talked, and the more we got to know each other, the more we found that our visions were simpatico," Heller said. "He will bring a focus on excellence. He plays the game the right way, and he will teach these young people to play the game the right way."

Snow, a six-time Gold Glove winner, previously coached for the Oakland Ballers in 2023 and has recently worked with the Giants organization. He said he's familiar with the Central Valley baseball scene and believes Modesto fans will connect with the new independent-league club.

"I know this area. The baseball is so good, and people love it," Snow said. "I was aware when the Nuts left. Seattle packed up and left, and then for them to get a team right back in here is a testament. I know they're great baseball fans."

As an unaffiliated team, Snow said the Glo Riders will have freedom to shape their own identity on the field.

"We're not affiliated with any major league team, so this is the city's team," Snow said. "We want to come out, support them, pack the stands, do some fun giveaways and get to know the players."

Snow said fans can expect a focus on fundamentals and effort.

"We're not going to play sloppy baseball. We're going to pay attention to detail," he said. "I know Modesto is a tough town, and people love their sports and they love their baseball."

Heller said the next step for the organization is hiring a general manager and assembling a roster. He expects additional staff announcements shortly after the first of the year.

The Glow Riders will play their inaugural season this spring at John Thurman Field.