Jordan Neely family: Daniel Penny, man seen in subway chokehold video, "needs to be in prison"

NEW YORK - The family of Jordan Neely is speaking out, saying the person who held him in a chokehold "needs to be in prison" and he "never attempted to help him at all."

Neely died last Monday following a confrontation on the subway with Marine veteran Daniel Penny.

Penny was seen on video holding Neely in a chokehold for nearly three minutes before his death on the subway.

Penny was questioned and released by police hours after Neely's death, but before the medical examiner ruled it a homicide.

CBS2 has learned minutes before his death, Neely was acting erratically on the train, throwing trash, threatening passengers and yelling he was hungry.

Sources said Neely was homeless, had a history of mental illness and was arrested more than 40 times for charges including assault and disorderly conduct.

Friday, Penny's attorneys released the following statement about the incident:

We would first like to express, on behalf of Daniel Penny, our condolences to those close to Mr. Neely. Mr. Neely had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness. When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death. For too long, those suffering from mental illness have been treated with indifference. We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways.

Monday, attorneys for the Neely family responded.

Daniel Penny's press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan's life. In the first paragraph he talks about how "good" he is and the next paragraph he talks about how bad Jordan was in an effort to convince us Jordan's life was "worthless." The truth is, he knew nothing about [Jordan's] history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan's neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing. In the last paragraph, Daniel Penny suggests that the general public has shown "indifference" for people like Jordan, but that term is more appropriately used to describe himself. It is clear he is the one who acted with indifference, both at the time he killed Jordan and now in his first public message. He never attempted to help him at all. In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison. Mayor Eric Adams please give us a call. The family wants you to know that Jordan matters You seem to think others are more important than him. You cannot "assist" someone with a chokehold.

Meanwhile, the NYPD and district attorney are investigating Neely's death. A grand jury could hear the case to decide if criminal charges should be brought against Penny as soon as Monday.

This comes as the NYPD is searching for six people who jumped onto the subway tracks Saturday as part of a protest when more than 100 demonstrators stormed the 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue station on Saturday. Video shows demonstrators held the doors open and stopped an F train at around 6 p.m. As police tried to intervene, others jumped onto the tracks.

Twelve people were already arrested and multiple officers were injured, according to NYPD.