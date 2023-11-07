Jewish protester's death in LA area remains under investigation as eyewitness accounts conflict

Witnesses dispute events leading up to Jewish protester's death, deputies say Witnesses dispute events leading up to Jewish protester's death, deputies say 02:45

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a 69-year-old pro-Israel protester with autopsy results showing his death was consistent with a fall.

Paul Kessler died at the hospital hours after being injured in a clash during dueling protests over the Israel-Palestinian conflict in Thousand Oaks.

At a Tuesday news conference, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff outlined what happened Sunday and gave an update on the investigation.

The sheriff said deputies responding to the rallies found Kessler conscious and responsive, but with injuries to his head and mouth. Kessler was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Fryhoff said a suspect remained at the scene and was cooperative, but that witnesses gave conflicting statements about the clash.

"These witnesses provided conflicting statements about what the altercation (was) and who the aggressor was. Some of the witnesses were pro-Palestine while others were pro-Israel," Fryhoff said.

At the scene, deputies determined that Kessler fell backward and struck his head on the ground. The sheriff says what caused him to fall is still under investigation.

"During the investigation at the scene, deputies determined that the altercation with Mr. Kessler, he fell backward and struck his head on the ground. What exactly transpired prior to Mr. Kessler falling backward isn't crystal clear right now." Fryhoff said.

Dr. Christopher Young, Ventura County Chief Medical Examiner, said the death investigation is ongoing.

During Tuesday's news conference, Dr. Young said a CT scan showed swelling and hemorrhage surrounding the brain, and that Kessler's condition continued to deteriorate while at the hospital.

"The cause of death has been certified as blunt force trauma. The manner of death is homicide." Dr. Young said. "A manner of death of homicide does not indicate that a crime has been committed. This is a determination that is made by the District Attorney's office."

Sheriff Fryhoff identified the suspect as a 50-year-old Moorpark resident who was advocating for Palestinians during the rally. The suspect was detained and released after a search warrant was issued for the suspect's home.

Fryhoff would not comment on the results of the search warrant but did say a hate crime has not been ruled out. He added the case is being investigated as a homicide since witnesses are still being interviewed.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles put out an earlier statement saying Kessler was struck by a pro-Palestinian protester with a megaphone.

At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, an eye-witness recalled seeing a white megaphone "flying through the air." Sheriff Fryhoff could neither confirm nor deny this account, saying the incident remains under investigation.

"There was clearly an interaction between Kessler and the suspect, but what that level of interaction was is still unclear, and that is why the department is still asking for any video footage, hoping someone has video that can help shed some light on what occurred leading up to Mr. Kessler falling and hitting his head," Fryhoff said.

The sheriff also stated that the department has increased patrols around mosques, Muslim community centers, and Jewish houses of worship.