Jelly Roll announces "Beautifully Broken Tour," Sacramento date set for September 2024

SACRAMENTO – Genre-blending artist Jelly Roll is hitting the road for a new headlining tour, with Sacramento among the first stops.

Jelly Roll announced the dates to his "Beautifully Broken Tour" on Thursday.

Sacramento has a date with the star on Sept. 4 at the Golden 1 Center. Opening acts are scheduled to be Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

The tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale Monday, Feb. 26. General on-sale tickets start March 1.