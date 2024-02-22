Watch CBS News
Local News

Jelly Roll announces "Beautifully Broken Tour," Sacramento date set for September 2024

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Genre-blending artist Jelly Roll is hitting the road for a new headlining tour, with Sacramento among the first stops.

Jelly Roll announced the dates to his "Beautifully Broken Tour" on Thursday.

Sacramento has a date with the star on Sept. 4 at the Golden 1 Center. Opening acts are scheduled to be Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

The tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale Monday, Feb. 26. General on-sale tickets start March 1. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 7:42 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.