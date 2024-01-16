Janet Jackson, Nelly stopping in Sacramento on summer tour
SACRAMENTO -- Pop superstar Janet Jackson is stopping in Sacramento this summer on her ninth tour, "Together Again," Live Nation announced Tuesday.
The five-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee is set to perform at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, June 11. It's the tour's second leg, building on the success of the 2023 run, which Live Nation said had 36 sold-out shows.
That's not all. Three-time Grammy Award winner and hip-hop legend Nelly is supporting Jackson on the tour.
Tickets will be available with presales that start on Wednesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. and continue on to the general on-sale on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation's website.
Jackson is also stopping at Chase Center in San Francisco on June 12.
for more features.