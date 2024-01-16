Watch CBS News
Local News

Janet Jackson, Nelly stopping in Sacramento on summer tour

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO -- Pop superstar Janet Jackson is stopping in Sacramento this summer on her ninth tour, "Together Again," Live Nation announced Tuesday. 

The five-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee is set to perform at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, June 11. It's the tour's second leg, building on the success of the 2023 run, which Live Nation said had 36 sold-out shows.

That's not all. Three-time Grammy Award winner and hip-hop legend Nelly is supporting Jackson on the tour. 

Janet Jackson Performs At NBC's "Today" Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK--SEPTEMBER 29: Janet Jackson and the Rapper Nelly (aka Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) perform at NBC's "Today" Show at Rockerfeller Plaza on September 29, 2006 in New York City. / Getty Images

Tickets will be available with presales that start on Wednesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. and continue on to the general on-sale on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation's website.

Jackson is also stopping at Chase Center in San Francisco on June 12.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 8:32 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.