Former Georgia QB Jaden Rashada announces he's committed to Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO – A former top high school football recruit from California is apparently transferring to the Sacramento State football team.

On Friday, reports surfaced that former four-star recruit Jaden Rashada had settled on a new home after entering the transfer portal.

Then, in a joint Instagram post with Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion, Rashada revealed that he had committed to the Hornets.

Earlier in 2025, Rashada announced he would be leaving Georgia and entering the transfer portal again.

Highly touted out of high school, Rashada notably signed an endorsement deal with a recruiting app after his junior season at Pittsburg High School in California.