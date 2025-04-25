Watch CBS News
Former Georgia QB Jaden Rashada announces he's committed to Sacramento State

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla,
Jake Gadon

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A former top high school football recruit from California is apparently transferring to the Sacramento State football team.

On Friday, reports surfaced that former four-star recruit Jaden Rashada had settled on a new home after entering the transfer portal.

Then, in a joint Instagram post with Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion, Rashada revealed that he had committed to the Hornets.

Rashada played his freshman year at Arizona State, then transferred to Georgia.

Earlier in 2025, Rashada announced he would be leaving Georgia and entering the transfer portal again.

Highly touted out of high school, Rashada notably signed an endorsement deal with a recruiting app after his junior season at Pittsburg High School in California.

