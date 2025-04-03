Isleton on edge after two woman were sexually assaulted by masked man on same night

Isleton community on edge after 2 women sexually assaulted on same night

ISLETON – The community of Isleton is on edge after two women were sexually assaulted on the same night. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it believes the attacker was the same person.

One of those assaults happened on Delta Avenue and the other just down the street near Jackson Boulevard.

Both attacks happened within about 15 minutes of each other on Thursday, March 20 between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said that a woman was walking alone on Delta Avenue when a masked man ran up to her from behind, shoved her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Minutes later, authorities said the same thing happened to another woman walking alone on Jackson Boulevard.

"We aren't going on those walks anymore," said Maryalice Tillisch, who lives in Isleton. "We don't feel safe."

Tillisch has become the voice for the victims. She said one of the ladies has not left her house for two weeks since the sexual assault. She told CBS13 that both victims are well-known in the community and have been living there for over two decades.

"Our safe little town has been attacked by predators," said Mary, who didn't want to give her last name but has been living in Isleton for years.

"They heard the running footsteps before they turned around and were attacked," Tillisch said. "They were pushed down onto the ground and that attacker attempted to remove articles of clothing."

Tillisch organized a community meeting Thursday to discuss the creation of a neighborhood watch group.

"There might be other victims that are out there in that same situation," said Sergeant Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Tillisch and others in the community are now taking extra precautions to prevent the predator from striking again.

"I walk around at night, but I am not doing that anymore," Mary said. "If I go, I take my dogs with me and pepper spray and all that stuff."

The goal of the community meeting was to create captains for each neighborhood. The next step will be working with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to create a formal neighborhood watch group and get signs posted around the community.

Tillisch said she has been extremely thankful for how investigators have been responding to the assaults and helping the community during this time.

She had a clear message for the attacker: "We hope that you don't come back, but if you do, I would advise otherwise. People are prepared."