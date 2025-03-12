Tree falls onto I-80, blocks lanes in Vacaville as heavy rain, strong winds move in

VACAVILLE – Two lanes of westbound Interstate 80 were blocked after a tree fell onto the highway as strong winds and heavy rain moved into the area on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol said shortly before 4 p.m. that a tree fell in the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-80 near Interstate 505. No injuries have been reported.

One lane reopened nearly an hour later but crews were still working to remove the tree from the highway.

This came around the time heavy rain started to make its way through the area, which could produce torrential downpours, strong wind gusts of more than 60 mph and isolated severe thunderstorms.

Over in the Olivehurst area, the CHP said multiple trees fell near southbound Highway 70. One tree was blocking the southbound lanes. Drivers were urged to slow down.

The heaviest rain is moving in now. This main frontal boundary can produce torrential downpours, strong wind gusts over 60 MPH and isolated severe thunderstorms.



Be careful during your evening commute as this passes! #cawx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/vzyHNsqmP6 — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) March 12, 2025

The CHP also cleared an overturned box truck on westbound I-80 near northbound Interstate 680. The crash wasn't affecting traffic until officers said around 4:30 p.m. that the northbound I-680 transition would be closed for about 30 minutes to recover the truck.

Up in the Sierra, a Tesla was involved in a crash on eastbound I-80 at Soda Springs just after 3:45 p.m. The driver suffered minor injuries but CHP officers were warning that the roads are slick due to the storm.

Chain controls are up on I-80 in the Sierra. The latest road conditions can be found on Caltrans' website.