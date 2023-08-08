It's International Cat Day. Here are 10 inspiring feline stories to celebrate.

August 8 is International Cat Day. To help you celebrate, we're rounding up 10 inspiring stories about felines.
1. Family who fled Ukraine reunited with cat they left behind
2. Cat with glasses helps kids feel comfortable at eye doctor
3. Cat saves diabetic owner's life
4. Former foster dog helps owner take care of foster kittens
5. Cat reunited with owners 16 years after running away
6. Mom opens cat cafe to help college kids find peace
7. Stray cat carries her kitten to veterinary clinic
8. Senior cats find companions in senior citizens
9. Fishtopher the cat gets adopted after going viral
10. Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced kitten from Oregon
Caitlin O'Kane
Caitlin O'Kane is a digital content producer covering trending stories for CBS News and its good news brand, The Uplift.
