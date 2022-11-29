Watch CBS News

Fishtopher the cat gets adopted after going viral

Fishtopher, a 5-year-old domestic short hair and Bengal mix, went viral after his sad face was featured in his Pet Finder profile. He was being held at the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, before he was adopted
