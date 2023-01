Severe winds blew through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday.

With gusts topping out at nearly 70 mph in some places, big branches and even full trees have come toppling down.

Below are just some of the scenes people around the region are waking up to:

This tree trunk fell onto a car in Sacramento and caused significant damage. It appears there were no injuries.

This tree came toppling down in Sacramento amid the extreme wind and is blocking the whole roadway. Notice how the stop lights are also out, as this neighborhood is among those without power on Sunday.

While palm trees are often better able to withstand wind, this tree came toppling down in the Downtown Sacramento area. The ground around Northern California is super saturated after consecutive days of rain, heightening the tree danger. Viewer photo

This Midtown Sacramento tree was uprooted in the storm and damaged the sidewalk in the process.

Power lines are damaged across the region, leaving big chunks of Northern California in the dark. This photo was captured by Cal Fire NEU crews. Cal Fire NEU

Share your photos with us!