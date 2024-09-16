IMBA Sacramento brings Latin culture to life through dance in California's capital city

SACRAMENTO — For over 30 years, Instituto Mazatlán de Bellas Artes in Sacramento has brought the rich history of Latin culture to life through dance. It aims to bring the community an affordable and accessible studio to learn traditional Ballet Folklorico and perform on the big stage.

For dancer Diego Mirazo, who has been taking classes since he was a child, it's a family affair.

"Starting from the late '90s my grandmother, Yolonda Ramos, was the one who really started all of this," Mirazo said. "As a way to get people off the streets, one. As a way to give people something to do, to give them more purpose."

Purpose has fueled his grandmother's tireless mission. For over three decades, she has had a hand in just about every aspect of the studio operations, including the costumes.

"The majority of costumes are handmade either by her or the people she's had around her," Mirazo said.

Some of the performers, including the founder's own family, have been dancing at the studio on Stockton Boulevard since they could walk.

Yolanda Ramos said it was always important to create a safe space where people could not only connect with their culture but connect with each other.

"Sometimes, a new student comes and they say, 'I feel really good here,' because we try to treat them like this is your home," Ramos said. "That makes me feel really good."

It's students like Ariana Jimenez, who has been attending classes since she was a child, that feel like she is honoring her culture and her ancestors.

"Since I was little, I have to be proud of who I am and where I come from, my grandparents, my roots, all of that. I feel this is a beautiful way of doing so," Jimenez said. "I am representing a lot of people, not just my family but a lot of other people who are from the same background as I am."

The tradition of Folkloric dancing dates back to the 1500s. It's a tradition that connects each of the senses with a heavy emphasis on sights and sounds.

"The stage, the music, the sound, the stories behind every dance, it's not just what you see. There are always deeper elements. It helps spread out Latin culture in different areas—not just Sacramento, but worldwide, too," Mirazo said.

Throughout the year, IMBA Sacramento has a number of dances and performances. The group is currently preparing for something they've never done before. In October, they will perform Celebrando La Vida y la Muerte at the Benvenuti Performing Arts Center.

"Basically, a show representing the cultural importance of Day of the Dead, but for us in our culture, we take it as a way of celebrating instead of mourning. It's celebrating those who have left us," Mirazo said.

They invite the community to come together this Hispanic History Month and learn about the traditions and tales that have stood the test of time and the influence the Latin culture has had on the Sacramento region.