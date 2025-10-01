Watch CBS News
Local News

Illegal marijuana grow worth nearly $500,000 eradicated from California's Calaveras County

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

An illegal marijuana site large enough to produce nearly half a million dollars worth of pot was eradicated in Calaveras County, officials said Wednesday.

More than 1,500 marijuana plants across multiple fields were located on a remote hillside on public land near New Hogan Lake, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said.

calaveras-illegal-grow-near-hogan-lake.jpg
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office

The seized plants would have produced approximately $472,815 worth of marijuana, officials said.

Sheriff's office officials worked with the Bureau of Land Management to clear the site on September 26. The illegal grow was on land managed by the bureau.

calaveras-co-illegal-grow-site.png
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said the suspects operating the site cleared native foliage to cultivate the marijuana plants among the remaining greenery. No arrests were made and no suspects were located during the operation.

Personnel with the Bureau of Land Management are actively investigating any environmental violations discovered at the site.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue