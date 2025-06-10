Los Angeles ICE protests head into fifth night after Newsom sues to halt Marines, National Guard deployment

More people were detained on Tuesday as anti-ICE demonstrations continued for a fifth consecutive day in Los Angeles, some of which have turned violent between protesters and law enforcement, prompting President Trump to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops and U.S. Marines.

The violent clashes have left an aftermath of destruction, including graffiti, looting, vandalism and debris. The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested over 100 people over the past few days, including 96 on Monday night.

Mayor Karen Bass provided an update on the protests during a news conference on Tuesday. She told reporters that thorough investigations will be conducted to identify people who are involved in committing damage or vandalism. She warned people that they would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

She said that the protests should be focused on advocating for immigrants' rights and not on committing crimes.

"I don't not believe that individuals that commit vandalism and violence in our city really are in support of immigrants; they have another agenda," Bass said.

Protesters gather in front of California National Guard soldiers and LAPD officers guarding the Edward R. Roybal Federal building as protests continue in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

Demonstrations continue Tuesday in downtown LA

Dozens gathered once again Tuesday, but police were quick to close in on the growing crowd near the Metropolitan Detention Center. With the CBS Los Angeles helicopter overhead, multiple people were seen being detained and loaded onto buses by officers.

At around 4 p.m. a crowd began to move towards the 101 Freeway, which prompted California Highway Patrol to stop traffic as officers could form a skirmish line to prevent the pedestrians from moving onto the road. On Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators flooded the same stretch of freeway, where they clashed with CHP officers.

How it started

The protests began Friday night after several immigration raids took place in the Westlake District, downtown and South LA. SkyCal flew over the locations where crowds quickly formed, and protesters attempted to prevent federal agents from placing individuals into vans. The protests that took place over the weekend were declared unlawful assemblies and people were ordered to disperse and clear the area.

Over several days, law enforcement and troops have been dressed in riot gear and have been seen firing less-than-lethal, tear gas and flash bangs into crowds to try and disperse people.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X that people who "lay a hand" on law enforcement officers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, marking the fifth consecutive day of anti-ICE protests. KCAL News

National Guard and military in Los Angeles

As of Tuesday morning, about 700 active-duty Marines began arriving in the LA area, a defense official said, to join the thousands of National Guard troops already deployed to respond to the protests. Acting Defense Department comptroller Bryn MacDonnell testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and said the deployment of the National Guard will cost about $134 million.

On Tuesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta asked a federal judge to provide a temporary restraining order to stop Mr. Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the U.S. Department of Defense from using the military and the National Guard to patrol the region and protect federal officers and facilities.

The day before Bonta filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing the orders are unlawful and exceed the federal government's authority under the Tenth Amendment.

"President Trump's order calling federalized National Guard troops into Los Angeles — over the objections of the Governor and local law enforcement — is unnecessary and counterproductive. It's also deeply unfair to the members of the National Guard who are hard at work every day protecting our state, preparing for and responding to emergencies, and training so that, if called, they can fight our nation's wars," Bonta said.

Bass blamed the unrest in LA on the federal government's involvement, saying that before immigration enforcement actions last week, the city was "peaceful."

Protests take place across California

Demonstrations have also taken place in cities across California in response to the events in Los Angeles.

On Monday, over 100 people gathered in Santa Ana outside the complex of federal buildings in the downtown area. Law enforcement officials used crowd dispersal methods like smoke-filled canisters and pepper balls.

SkyCal flew over the scene where cans of tear gas were seen being launched by federal agents at protesters who moved closer to the building.

"When a peaceful demonstration escalates into rocks, bottles, mortars, and fireworks being used against public service personnel, and property is destroyed, it is no longer a lawful assembly. It is a violation of the law," said a statement from Santa Ana Police Chief Robert Rodriguez. "We will not stand by while our City is put at risk. Santa Ana Police officers, along with our mutual aid partners, are actively working to restore order. We urge everyone to go home."

Tensions grew in San Francisco Monday night when police said two small groups of individuals committed vandalism and other criminal acts. Police said multiple people were arrested and detained after refusing to comply.