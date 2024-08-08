Vendors working final A's games at Oakland Coliseum wonder about their future

Longtime Oakland Coliseum vendor looks beyond final A's game Longtime Oakland Coliseum vendor looks beyond final A's game 02:57

As the Oakland Coliseum moves into the hands of new ownership, the futures of hundreds of stadium and gameday workers are still unclear.

Since the end of July, the African American Sports and Entertainment Group has moved forward with the purchase of the Coliseum site from the city of Oakland and the A's.

Some of the Coliseum's most faithful employees will be left behind.

As the Oakland Athletics play out their final games before moving to Sacramento next season, there's one booming voice that is savoring his final memories of working A's games.

A's beer vendor Ice Cold Kenny KPIX

If you don't see Kendrick Thompson -- also known as "Ice Cold Kenny" -- during A's games, it's likely you'll hear the loud delivery of his trademark pitch to customers: "Ay, ice cold! Ay, cold beer, who's thirsty?"

Thompson has been a walking vendor for 13 years, working professional sporting events across the Bay Area. However, he was born and raised in Oakland. The A's also have a special place in his heart, as his step-father raised him while he was a walking vendor at the Oakland Coliseum.

"He brought me into it. I continued his legacy for him," Thompson said while working at the A's game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. "All those memories in here, it's like it's going away. I mean, it'll still be here. But the A's won't be here."

Thompson's step-father Johnny Williams still works at the Oakland Coliseum, making this season his 31st and last year working at A's games.

"I cried. I already had my moment. But I've been coming to the ballpark since 1979," said Williams, who now mans a concession stand at the Oakland Coliseum.

Thompson's job as a walking vendor can be physically grueling. The bucket he carries weighs anywhere from 80 to 110 pounds, depending on how much product and ice is in it. According to his smart watch, he averages about 20,000 steps every game. He also makes 13% of each beer he sells and 20% on water and food (usually peanuts and cracker jacks).

Thompson does it all with a smile, believing in the importance of spreading positivity while his hometown team is gearing up to leave Oakland.

"It sucks for us [workers] money-wise, of course. But I'm still going to enjoy this. I'm still going to have a good time. You're still going to see me smiling cause we're still A's fans. We still love our team. Fans always tell me, 'Thank you for being here.' I kind-of find it as my life's purpose to make sure that people are getting the coldest beers and no matter what the situation is, you still got to smile through it all. There's always something brighter on the other side," he said. "It's sad, man. I really feel like we deserve a team here. (The Athletic's) should not leave. No one deserves any of this. Not the fans, not the workers. It's just not fair."

Drew McGowan, an Oakland A's fan wearing a "SELL" t-shirt at Wednesday's home game, is a fan of "Ice Cold Kenny."

"It's a bit of an untold story. How many people, human beings get employed by this place? The vendors, the people who work in this ballpark -- that just disappears," he said. "Kenny, I think he was talking about going to a 49ers game. That's, I mean, an hour, hour-and-a-half drive from here? And he's not getting rich doing this."

Thompson also pays for his own transportation to events he works at, whether it's driving to the South Bay to work Niners games or taking a flight, including Las Vegas or Seattle.

"Lately, I have been looking out to travel more because the A's are leaving. I don't really have that much of an option to work. I have to go out of town. I have to spend money on flights to make some extra money," he said. "I wish I could bring my kids to the ballpark while I work, like I used to do."

Thompson, who has two daughters, is usually wearing an Oakland Baller's cap while working A's games.

"We have to move forward. You come to an Oakland Ballers game, you're going to feel that A's feeling you had. So, that's why I've got to represent my team, man. One team leaving, another good thing coming in," he said. "Gives us a lot of hope because we know we got the Oakland Ballers, the Oakland Roots, the Oakland Spiders. If one doors closes, another one opens."

On Thursday, the A's announced that the final game at the Oakland Coliseum – happening Thursday, Sept. 26 against the Texas Rangers – is now sold out.