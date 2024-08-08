A's say final home game at Oakland Coliseum is sold out

OAKLAND – The Athletics' final games in Oakland before their temporary move to Sacramento are fast approaching.

On Thursday, the A's announced that the final game at the Oakland Coliseum – happening Thursday, Sept. 26 against the Texas Rangers – is now sold out.

Enough tickets are still available for the final homestand that the A's will be offering $2 tickets on Tuesday and $10 tickets on Wednesday. The A's say proceeds for those games will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Oakland.

Commemorative giveaways, food and drink specials, and early opening of ballpark gates for fans to see the A's batting practice will also feature in the final homestand.

If you managed to snag a ticket for the final Oakland home game, two special giveaways are being offered by the A's: An Oakland Coliseum replica (for the first 25,000 fans) and a final game commemorative ticket for everyone.

The A's will be moving to Sutter Health Park, a MiLB park, in West Sacramento come the 2025 season. It will be a multi-season stay ahead of the A's planned permanent move to Las Vegas.

As announced by the team back in July, the first A's regular season game scheduled in Sacramento is set for March 31, 2025 against the Chicago Cubs.