Longtime Oakland Coliseum vendor looks beyond final A's game
Kevin Ko reports on second-generation Coliseum worker "Ice Cold Kenny" and how he plans to cope when the Oakland Athletics head to Sacramento.
Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/ice-cold-kenny-vendors-working-final-athletics-games-oakland-coliseum-wonder-about-their-future/
