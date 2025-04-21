Watch CBS News
Chase from Placer County ends in crash on Yolo Causeway

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
WEST SACRAMENTO – The Yolo Causeway was the scene of a crash that also saw an arrest made early Monday morning.

The chase was initiated by the Placer County Sheriff's Office earlier in the morning on Highway 49 in the Auburn area. Once the chase got onto westbound Interstate 80 at Riverside, CHP took over.

Exactly what prompted the chase is unclear, but the suspects led officers all the way to Yolo County.

It was near Chiles Road where the suspects crashed.

A 44-year-old man from Alameda was arrested, the Placer County Sheriff's Office says. 

Authorities cleared the scene by around 5 a.m., but traffic impacts were expected to linger through the morning commute hours Monday. 

