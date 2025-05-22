Crash on Yolo Causeway causing westbound I-80 backup to Sacramento

Several vehicles were involved in a crash along westbound Interstate 80 on the Yolo Causeway early Thursday morning, causing a significant slowdown in the region.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the Chiles Road exit.

Multi car crash on the WB direction of the Causeway! Appears just minor injuries. Lots of debris in roadway. One lane blocked prior to Chiles Rd ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/WdZ7zkPg8J — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 22, 2025

It appears a vehicle stalled on the Causeway and was then struck by another vehicle. A big rig was also involved in the crash.

Only minor injuries were reported, but debris was strewn all about the roadway.

While just one lane of traffic is blocked prior to Chiles Road, westbound I-80 traffic is slow and go all the way to the Sacramento County line.

No estimated time of clearing has been given.