Crash on Yolo Causeway causing westbound I-80 backup to Sacramento

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Several vehicles were involved in a crash along westbound Interstate 80 on the Yolo Causeway early Thursday morning, causing a significant slowdown in the region.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the Chiles Road exit.

It appears a vehicle stalled on the Causeway and was then struck by another vehicle. A big rig was also involved in the crash.

Only minor injuries were reported, but debris was strewn all about the roadway.

While just one lane of traffic is blocked prior to Chiles Road, westbound I-80 traffic is slow and go all the way to the Sacramento County line.

No estimated time of clearing has been given. 

