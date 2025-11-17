I-80 chain controls return as Sierra storm moves through

Chain controls are back up on Interstate 80 as of Monday morning as another weather system moves through the region.

The controls are in effect from 4.7 miles west of Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

For the moment, chain controls are not in effect along Highway 50.

Snow levels are expected to stay around the 5,500-6,000' mark.

A wet start to the week! We’re tracking more rain and mountain snow this morning, with the heaviest precipitation east of I-5. 🌧️



Snow levels will stay near 5,500-6,000 feet. Plan for extra travel time, roads will be slick. #cawx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/VNIrSH0PwV — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) November 17, 2025

For the rest of the Sacramento Valley region, the heaviest precipitation is expected to be east of the Interstate 5 corridor.

Drier weather is expected to return by Tuesday.