I-5 shooting investigation leads to human trafficking arrest

STOCKTON - An arrest in connection with a shooting last week in Stockton on Interstate 5 led to authorities arresting the same suspect for human trafficking, the CHP said.

On Nov. 24, the CHP started an investigation after receiving a report at 1:30 a.m. about a possible shooting on southbound Interstate 5, north of the French Camp Road.

A gray Honda Sedan was found at the scene with damage to the front and back, but no occupants were at the scene.

The CHP said the car was abandoned while sitting in the first lane of the interstate. They said they found bullet holes in the vehicle and a wallet and a cell phone inside.

The wallet had an identification card that matched the registered owner of the vehicle.

Investigators learned that the victim was found at a nearby park by the Stockton Police Department. When officers spoke with the victim, they learned he was driving with a female passenger when someone driving a black Audi SUV began to follow him.

During the chase, the CHP said shots were fired at the victim's vehicle.

Investigators said they used evidence from inside the victim's vehicle and video surveillance to identify possible suspects.

Investigators learned the woman inside the victim's car was a victim of human trafficking and she identified the driver of the Audi as her suspected trafficker, the CHP said.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Adonnis Taylor, who was on postrelease community supervision (PRCS), the CHP said.

Taylor was found driving the Audi SUV and was arrested on Wednesday, the CHP said. He was booked into jail for attempted homicide and human trafficking.

A passenger in Taylor's vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Anthony Robinson Jr. He was later arrested for a PRCS violation.