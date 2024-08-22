Person dies after being struck by several cars on Highway 99 near Turlock

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A person has died after getting struck by several vehicles on southbound Highway 99 near Turlock, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, just before midnight Thursday, they got a report about a crash on southbound Highway 99 near Taylor Road. Initial reports were that a person had been sitting in a lane.

Investigators believe the person was in the #3 lane when a vehicle struck him.

Several other vehicles then also struck the person, CHP says. It's unclear how many vehicles hit the person, who officers say died from their injuries.

Southbound Highway 99 was closed in the immediate area for a time early into Thursday morning. It has since reopened.

The name of the person killed has not been released.