New temporary lane split implemented on Highway 50 in West Sacramento

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

New Highway 50 temporary lane split implemented in West Sacramento
New Highway 50 temporary lane split implemented in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – A new lane split along Highway 50 could add a significant detour to commutes in the Sacramento area if drivers aren't careful.

As of Monday morning, a lane split is in effect from just past Jefferson Boulevard on westbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento. Only the rightmost lane will allow drivers access to Harbor Boulevard, the eastbound I-80 connector, and Enterprise Boulevard/West Capitol Avenue.

The lane split comes just days before the Chiles Road on and off ramps just off of the Yolo Causeway are scheduled to close for an extended period.

This could mean that drivers who take the left two Highway 50 lanes in West Sacramento won't be able to take an offramp or turn around until Mace Boulevard in Davis.

The Chiles Road closures are scheduled to start Tuesday and last through April 9 for the westbound onramp and Friday through April 7 for the westbound offramp. 

