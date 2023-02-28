Hunkered down and prepared for days of snow, storm impacts Northern California

APPLEGATE -- Drivers on I-80 got a surprise if they missed reports of closures due to low visibility and white-out conditions that led to an hours-long closure from Applegate to the state line on Monday.

Up the hill, feet of snow had already fallen Monday and more continued to fall. Which forced homeowners in higher elevations to hunker down and prepare for days-long impacts from snow.

One of those, in Omo Ranch, said she was prepared to hunker down for at least two weeks and already had two feet of snow outside her house.

Right now @ Applegate, Snow! I-80 traffic stopped @ Applegate to Nevada state line due to impossible mountain travel, heavy snow & strong wind.



We pulled off to the only gas station near the exit… this view is great, conditions on roads not so much. #CAwx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/NTAcuMIL2C — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) February 27, 2023

"We have quite the pantry here, we prep meals in advance, we also keep chickens, we keep a lot of food..." said Kathi Lipp, an Omo Ranch resident.

The storm changed Lipp's plans, as she was set to host a writer's retreat at her home this week, canceled due to weather. She had plans to travel to Denver next week, those plans, also canceled.

Lipp said she isn't phased by the storm and said it's a key part of why they moved full time to the mountains.

"It's the most beautiful place to live in California, I'm convinced." said Lipp.

Other locals said they are wary of drivers who are on I-80 in the storm lacking experience driving in snow or without chains.

"I grew up in this, this is fun for me. If you don't have the right tires.. stay home. Don't come out here. You're gonna end up in a ditch or frustrated you can't get through." said Thomas Buck, who fueled up his truck to prepare to help stranded drivers near Applegate.

Another local said on her way out of the storm her car's engine "blew up." She waited at a local gas station, after CHP and CalTrans got her to safety, for her son to arrive.

"It's been a mess," said Janet Williams, happily getting into her son's vehicle when she spoke to CBS13.

She said even with the traffic and closures, CalTrans and CHP responded quickly to her situation and kept her, and other drivers, safe in the snow.

The gas station just off of the Applegate exit said while he understood the weather was difficult for drivers, it was good for business. The top sellers of the day Monday: coffee and handwarmers.