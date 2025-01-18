Hundreds participate in "We Fight Back" rally in Sacramento ahead of Trump's inauguration

SACRAMENTO – "We Fight Back" rallies are taking place all over the United States this weekend ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Eighty cities participated, and Sacramento was one. Saturday's march began at noon at the courthouse and demonstrators made their way to the state capitol. CBS13 talked to both sides about their thoughts on the upcoming presidency.

"Dozens of cities throughout the states are showing a unified front that's rejecting the right-wing program. What do I mean by that? It's a program that's anti-worker, a program that's anti-immigrant," said Protestor Kevin Martinez.

Hundreds of people from all over the Sacramento region gathered to protest the Israel-Hamas war and the policies that are expected to come with Trump in office.

"People are scared. This community is made up of people. Women, immigrants, children. Everybody is affected whether they think so or not and that's why I think it's important to come out and let the community know that we see each other and we're here to help each other out," said protestor Maria Ambriz.

Twenty-three organizations and their supporters touted signs and t-shirts calling for a ceasefire and change ahead of a second Trump presidency.

CBS13 asked the Sacramento County GOP chair what she would say to protestors.

"I fully respect your right to be able to protest but I would ask you to give us a little time to see what Republicans actually do, what kind of policies actually come out of Washington. Try to open your mind to the possibility that we really are trying to help people," said Sacramento County Republican party chair Betsy Mahan.

"We need to keep having voices heard. We feel that there are so many great things about this country, but there are a lot of things that could use improvement, especially how individuals are treated," said protestor Annette Emery.

With the inauguration approaching, the Sacramento County Republican party says they're surprised an anti-Trump demonstration didn't happen sooner.

"I'm sure it will not be the last protest that will take place. We're all ready for people to make some adjustments. There's going to be some changes in policy coming out of Washington," said Mahan.

"We have the capacity to make history move, but it's not going to happen unless we come together and we organize for it," said Martinez.

The inauguration is Monday, Jan. 20.