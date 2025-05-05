Watch CBS News
Hughson deaths involving Stanislaus sheriff's sergeant investigated as murder-suicide, police say

Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
HUGHSON — Modesto police said Monday that the deaths of two people, one of whom was a sergeant of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, in Hughson are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Both individuals were identified by police as Sgt. Daniel Hutsell, 40, and Dinella Hutsell, 37.

The Hutsells were found dead in their home by one of their children shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sheriff's deputies initially responded and evacuated two children from the home on Fontana Ranch Road before searching and locating the two deceased people, authorities said.

Modesto police, which is leading the investigation, said initial findings indicate this was a murder-suicide but could not provide further details regarding the manner of death.

Hughson is located around nine miles southeast of Modesto in Stanislaus County.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

