How to save money when beauty school students offer trims, other salon services | Call Kurtis

Here's how you can save money on haircuts

CBS13 and the Call Kurtis consumer investigative team are always looking for ways to help you save money. That includes getting haircuts at heavily discounted prices that are worth getting a trim for.

All you need is a little patience when sitting in the chair, because it may take a little longer than usual. But, the extra time is well worth the thought of saving you a lot.

Barber and cosmetology students eventually have the opportunity to go from the classroom to "the floor" at their beauty schools, trading in mannequin heads to cut and style hair on people who could become their clients. It's not only a rite of passage for these students, it's required. Each student needs to attain hundreds of hours of actual salon time before they can graduate.

It's also good practice for them.

The rate card at Paul Mitchell The School at Campus, on Madison Avenue in Citrus Heights, offers perms, for instance – which normally run more than $200 -- for as low as $35.

That's what Lincoln Elmer's mother paid for the 12-year-old boy's perm, before the tip.

Young Lincoln trusted the salon service to a student at the Paul Mitchell salon school location. He wasn't too worried that something would go wrong.

"It might upset me a little bit, but they're students and they're learning," he said. "So, it's not a great problem."

For haircuts, the school charges $15. It's $20 for those who desire a more experienced student. How about a basic color application to cover gray, enhance, or make a change? That's also $35. Need a blow-dry and style? It's a mere $10.

"Even though it's cheap, the quality isn't compromised," Lincoln said. "The quality is still there."

On the day we visited the school, student "Scorpio" admits the perm he's applying on Lincoln is only his second one ever.

"I'm actually more confident this time," Scorpio explained. "I've learned a lot from my mistakes."

To ensure nothing can go wrong, an instructor is always nearby to step in when necessary.

"Not only is it helping you out in the pockets, it's helping us out, too," Scorpio said.

Victor Navarro was at the school to get himself a beard trim from student Jaydon Gillespie.

For Navarro, he paid only $10 for a shave instead of the $30 he would've paid elsewhere.

"I don't mind being a guinea pig," he said. "It grows back. It grows back quick."

There are numerous beauty and cosmetology schools in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys which provide salon services by students eager to make you look like a million bucks. And, you won't have to spend a lot of money. Here are several to consider:

Paul Mitchell The School at Campus

5221 Madison Avenue

Sacramento, CA 95841

(916) 339-1888

https://sacramento.campus.edu/

Paul Mitchell The School Sacramento

2100 Arden Way #265

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 646-3523

https://paulmitchell.edu/sacramento

Federico Beauty Institute

1515 Sports Drive

Sacramento, CA 95834

(916) 929-4242

https://federico.edu/

Mixed Institute of Cosmetology & Barber

5950 Florin Road #103

Sacramento, CA 95823

(916) 421-5950

https://mixed.institute/

Citrus Heights Beauty College

7518 Baird Way

Citrus Heights, CA 95610

(916) 725-6861

https://www.chbeautycollege.com/

Hoss Lee Academy

200 Whyte Avenue

Roseville, CA 95661

(916) 726-5577

https://hossleeacademy.com/

Inspire Academy of Barbering & Cosmetology

445 West Weber Avenue #223

Stockton, CA 95203

(209) 910-0955

https://inspireabc.com/

Paul Mitchell The School Modesto

3100 McHenry Avenue

Modesto, CA 95350

(209) 577-0644

https://paulmitchell.edu/modesto

Adrian's Beauty College of Tracy

3000 West Grant Line Road

Tracy, CA 95304

(209) 835-3550

https://www.adrians.edu/