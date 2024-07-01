How to save $1,000 in 45 days | Call Kurtis

As more and more Americans struggle to save money these days, we found a 45-day challenge to save $1,000.

In fact, everyone in the house can save money this way.

Certified Public Accountant Maya Corbic, who wrote a book called "From Piggy Banks to Stocks: The Ultimate Guide for Young Investors," knows what it's like to struggle. She left war-torn Bosnia with her family as an impoverished teenager to begin a new life.

"We had $50 and we had two suitcases," she says. "And we started from scratch."

Corbic explains there are so many opportunities for ways to save money, including the 45-Day Challenge.

On Day 1, transfer $45 into your savings. Then, on Day 2, transfer $44 into the same savings account. On Day 3, add $43, and so on. Then, on Day 45, add $1 to that savings.

It adds up to $1,035 of savings in just a month and a half.

"So like my goal and my passion is to teach as many adults and as many kids as I possibly can, because this is not complicated, Corbic says. "Anybody can learn this."

"And I know when I speak to like people who are born here, they don't really see it," she adds. "They don't see what I see. But, when you grow up somewhere else and you come here, it's like you can just do so much. You can accomplish so much."

Here's how to save $3,000 in a year starting with a nickel.

To learn more about Maya Corbic and to watch her free webinar on learning strategies to excite children about investing, visit her Instagram page. You can also hear Corbic on her popular podcast.