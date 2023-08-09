How Sacramento's summer is stacking up to the hottest July ever recorded

SACRAMENTO — July was a hot month, the hottest ever recorded across the globe. But how have temperatures been in the Sacramento region this summer? Some say it has been mild.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded with an average global surface temperature of 62.5 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous record was in July 2019.

But across Sacramento, we have been lucky enough to start off with a milder start to summer and some say our mild summer is still sticking around.

"A couple hot days but for the most part, it's been much more manageable," said Sacramento resident Esther Mmbando.

With the exception of the last few weeks, the start of summer was cooler than average. In June, high temperatures were almost three degrees cooler than average for the month.

But like the rest of the world, we got a boost of heat in July with occasional back-to-back days of triple-digit temperatures, mostly on the weekends. This helped to warm temperatures to just over 2.5 degrees warmer than normal.

It is not just summer that's been off to a milder start, but the first half of the year has been mild too with February, March, and May cooler than average.

Chelsea Peters, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sacramento, said what's notable about this summer is the triple-digit days are not sticking around for long periods of time.

"In those short-duration heat events, they only lasted about two days," he said. "They weren't as impactful as some of those longer duration heatwaves that we have seen in the past like last year."

Many people are noticing the change.

"I would describe it as cooler, in general, with a couple of bad days. We just stayed indoors for those days, but you know, it's been pretty mild, I would say," said Sacramento resident Lali Castro.

Looking at the rest of summer into fall, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center outlooks show a slightly warmer-than-normal trend settling in. Peters said to be ready for anything it may bring.

"Those typically are the trends in the late summertime, then as we transition into more of a winter pattern. It's more of a mixed bag, especially with the ENSO pattern we're about to be going into. Overall, folks should be prepared for all scenarios," Peters said.

Make sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates on the rest of the summer forecast.