How Sacramento County's homeless outreach efforts fared in first half of 2024

Sacramento County helped hundreds off the streets in first half of year

SACRAMENTO — New numbers show just what impact outreach efforts are having on Sacramento County's homeless population. In the first half of 2024, more than 250 people found places to live.

Sacramento County said it spent over $220 million last year on homeless services. However, critics say the money isn't making enough of a difference.

"We are investing and we're now seeing the payoff," Sheri Green said.

Green manages the Sacramento County Homeless Engagement and Response Team, known as HEART. She said they're out nearly every day trying to get people off the streets.

"They're under bridges. They're talking to people in cars. They're down by the river," Green said.

Several of the outreach workers have been homeless themselves.

"When you talk to somebody who says, 'I've been there, done that. We're here to help you,' It's a much more down-to-earth approach," Green said.

She said they're making a difference.

"We used to go out and find large encampments where we would spend days out there engaging with folks, and now it's five people versus a city block," Greens said. "So it really has changed."

However, not everyone thinks the millions of dollars are being properly spent.

"I can tell you we're not getting our bang for our buck," John Hodgson said.

Hodgson said the county needs to prioritize spending the money on creating more housing to find permanent places for people currently living along the American River Parkway and on the streets.

"Those folks need to get out of there into housing that they can live in," he said. "It's getting harder and harder. They get acclimated there and they don't want to go."

The county said that adding housing is one of its key priorities. They already have several stay-safe communities and more than 400 new units are planned by 2026.

"We have more work to do and we are ready and willing and wanting to do the work"

Nearly 75% of the money for homeless response in Sacramento County comes from state and federal funding.