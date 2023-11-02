How much vitamin C is too much?

How much vitamin C is too much?

How much vitamin C is too much?

For many of us, it's the "go to" when we start to feel under the weather, but how much vitamin C is too much?

Whether it's that extra glass of orange juice, vitamin C drops in our water, or supplements, we see it as a way to boost our immune system.

However, a new study warns us about taking too much.

Ascorbic acid, otherwise known as vitamin C, can help snuff out the sniffles by boosting our immune system and helping us take in nutrients. It also helps wounds heal and increases collagen production.

But is there such a thing as taking too much?

Yes, and that can lead to things nobody wants, including diarrhea, cramps, and nausea. If you really overdo it, you can get kidney stones.

According to doctors, your maximum intake of vitamin C should be 2,000 milligrams per day.

This vitamin C study says that when you start to feel a cold coming on, you can boost your vitamin C intake by 200 milligrams right away.

It's best to combine supplements with foods rich with vitamin C, which includes the citrus family and food such as bell peppers, broccoli, kiwi, strawberry, and sweet potatotes.