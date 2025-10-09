How Katie Porter's viral interview could shape her bid for California governor

An interview between CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watts and California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter spawned a viral exchange that has led to a big moment in the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom when he terms out in 2026.

The exchange has posed the question: How bad, or good, is this interaction for Porter's campaign?

The viral interaction began when Watts asked Porter about seeking Republican votes.

"What do you say to the 40% of California voters who you'll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?" Watts asked, to which Porter responded with, "How would I need them in order to win, ma'am?"

Porter pushed back, taking issue with too many follow-up questions and accusing Watts of being "unnecessarily argumentative," before threatening to walk out on the interview.

"I don't want to keep doing this. I'm going to call it," Porter said.

Porter ultimately stayed and continued answering Watts' questions.

The viral interview was part of a larger piece where the 11 candidates in the governor's race shared where they stand on redistricting and Proposition 50.

The interview also sparked a second video, posted by Politico, showing Porter cursing at a staffer.

"For a lot of voters, this is the first time they've heard of Katie Porter," Claremont McKenna political science professor Jack Pitney said. "And the problem is, you don't get a second chance to make a first impression, and the first impression here isn't very good."

Pitney said Porter's viral interview with Watts will likely mean fundraising trouble for her campaign in the short term and that it could also lead to more challengers entering the race.

Democratic strategist Andrew Acosta said the Porter moment is giving her opponents an opportunity to pounce. Many have already called for Porter to drop out of the race.

"It's a race that's been stuck in first gear," Acosta said. "Other candidates are looking for this as a way to trip up the frontrunner."

Republican strategist Doug Elmets shared a different perspective, suggesting that Porter has an opportunity to capitalize on the moment to come out stronger from the interview.

"She needs to say, 'I know my style isn't always soft, but Californians don't need soft. They need someone who will say what others might not say,' " Elmets said.

CBS News Sacramento reached out to Porter's campaign for a comment on the interview. The campaign has not responded.