How Flashfood app has helped California residents find discounted groceries

SACRAMENTO — Earlier this year, we told you about a new app that connects customers with discounted groceries that are about to expire. Now, customers are speaking out about their experience with the app and how they've managed to save a few bucks.

Florence Mensah is always looking for a deal.

"My family is huge. We travel in a 15-seater van," she said. "So to save money on food, I was like, 'Yeah.' "

She found out about the new Flashfood app on TikTok. Grocery stores partner with them and let customers know about discounted food that's getting close to its best-by date.

"So I went down from $3-400 to feed my family to, probably I can do $100," Mensah said.

The Save Mart Companies, headquartered in Modesto, recently launched Flashfood in some of their Lucky stores in the Bay Area and Vacaville. Soon, they'll also be coordinating with Save Marts and Foodmaxx locations in the Sacramento area. They helped us track down some customers like Serra Smith, who heard about the app on the news.

"It was like, 'Oh, this sounds great.' Downloaded the app right after the story and I think I tried it the very next day," Smith said.

When you look at what's available through the app, you actually see pictures of the food.

"It has been quality produce for the most part. I really watch what I eat and I don't eat a lot of processed foods," Smith said. "So for me, being able to get fruits and veggies is where I've been focused."

There's another side to this, too, and that's with cutting down on food waste.

"It helps tremendously. Just think about it in this day and age, we have another option in how we can basically take care of our environment and also take care of food insecurity in the community," Thomas Wilson said.

The top-selling item on the platform is a box of mixed, fresh produce. More than 1,200 were sold in the last month alone