House fire investigation in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- A house in South Sacramento caught fire early Tuesday morning.
The scene was at the intersection of 37th Avenue and 79th Street in Sacramento.
Sacramento Metro and Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and quickly contained the flames. According to officials, it was an attic fire, but nobody was home.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of fire is currently under investigation.
