Hotel converted into apartments set to open in Sacramento's River District

Hotel converted into apartments set to open in Sacramento's River District

Hotel converted into apartments set to open in Sacramento's River District

SACRAMENTO - A hotel converted into an apartment complex is set to open in Sacramento's River District.

CBS13's Andrew Haubner toured the complex that, its supporters say, is important for the riverfront of the city's north side.

Just down the block from the construction is access to the American River.

"Any type of project here that's going to expand the residential base is needed," said River District Executive Director Devyn Strecker.

The River District has never been known as a hub of Sacramento, but some developers aim to change that.

"It's ideally located so that it will be a place that improves over time -- and we've already seen it change since we got there in 2019," said Sid Paul, who works for First Pointe Management which is helping create the Track 281 apartments.

"We're appealing to people that feel they're being priced out of downtown Sacramento," said Paul.

While most conversions are for low-income housing for those who are homeless, this is market-rate housing.

"It's $1,450 for the smallest units and about $1,800 for two-bedroom units," said Paul.

The units are cheaper than what you may find in midtown or downtown Sacramento.

"They're a little more on the affordable side of market rate, so they'll probably appeal to younger people just starting out in the workforce," said Strecker.

It's a bet that others will follow in the River District.

"There's already the infrastructure here -- there's the roads, the connections to the rest of the region," Strecker explains.

There will be a chance to connect it all -- from downtown to the Railyards and all the way to the American River.

"It's really a testing ground to show that the suburban development has obviously been happening but that causes the sprawl. But developing the urban core is really just a good bang for the buck," said Strecker.

First Pointe Management says it already has a waiting list of tenants for the units when they are ready.