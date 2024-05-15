Honda recalls Ridgeline pickup trucks because rearview camera could fail in cold weather

Honda recalling more than 2 million cars Honda recalling more than 2 million cars, latest in series of automotive industry issues 03:50

Honda is recalling about 187,000 of its Ridgeline pickup trucks because the rearview camera in those vehicles may stop working in cold, wintry weather.

Rearview camera wiring on the vehicles is susceptible to cracking, as a result of water and salt attaching to the wiring in low temperatures. Honda has received 402 warranty claims related to the issue according to documents submitted by the Japanese automaker to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). No injuries or deaths have been reported.

"The cracks are further expanded with the repeated freezing and thawing of saltwater and the opening and closing of the tailgate, ultimately resulting in fatigue and breakage of the tailgate harness electric wires," according to recall documents submitted by Honda to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Once the wire harness breaks, the rearview camera can no longer operate, increasing the risk of collision of injury while backing up.

The recalled vehicles include 2020-2024 Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks manufactured between November 2019 and April 2024.

As a remedy, Honda will replace the wiring for Ridgeline owners who take their vehicles to a dealership for repair. Anyone who has already paid for the fix can submit paperwork for reimbursement. Honda also said it is now using a newer, tougher material for the Ridgeline's rearview camera harness.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Honda at 1-888-234-2138 and mention recall number YI7 or NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

The Ridgeline rearview camera issue is the latest in a series of recalls by Honda in recent months.

The company recalled more than 750,000 vehicles in February to replace a defective sensor that could result in the front passenger air bags inflating unintentionally. The automaker in December recalled more than 2.5 million cars because the fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail, causing the vehicles to stall while driving and increasing the risk of a crash. Honda also recalled 106,000 CR-V hybrid SUVs in December because of a battery cable problem that increased the risk of a fire in an accident.