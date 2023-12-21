Honda recalls 2.5 million cars because of stalling risk. See if your car is one of them.
Honda is recalling more than 2.5 million cars because the fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail, causing the vehicles to stall while driving and increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The fuel pump module in the recalled vehicles will be replaced by dealers at no charge, NHTSA said on Wednesday. Owners can also contact Honda customer service at (888) 234-2138. The automaker will start notifying owners of the recall by mail on February 5, the government agency said.
The recall comes only one day after Honda recalled about 106,000 CR-V hybrid sport utility vehicles because of a battery cable problem that can raise the risk of a fire during an accident. In the latest recall, some CR-V hybrids are also affected by the fuel pump issue.
Acura models under recall
- Acura ILX, 2018-2020
- Acura MDX, 2018-2020
- Acura MDX hybrid, 2018-20
- Acura NSX, 2017-2020
- Acura RDX, 2018-2020
- Acura RLX, 2018-2020
- Acura TLX, 2018-2020
Honda Accord models
- Honda Accord, 2018-2020
- Honda Accord hybrid, 2017-2020
Honda Civic models
- Honda Civic, 2018-2020
- Honda Civic Type-R, 2018-2020
Honda CR-V models
- Honda CR-V, 2018-2020
- Honda CR-V Hybrid, 2020
Honda Odyssey, Ridgeline and other models
- Honda Odyssey, 2018-2020
- Honda Ridgeline, 2018-2020
- Honda Clarity plug-in hybrid, 2018-2019
- Honda Fit, 2018-2019
- Honda HR-V, 2018-2020
- Honda Insight, 2019-2020
- Honda Passport, 2019-2020
