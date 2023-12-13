Homicide investigation underway on Georgia Drive in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A homicide investigation is underway in North Highlands early Wednesday afternoon.
The scene is near Georgia Drive and A Street, off Watt Avenue.
Few details about the incident have been released, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are investigating a homicide. A SWAT team responded to the scene but began to break things down around 3:30 p.m.
Evacuations are underway of a couple of homes right next to the scene, the sheriff's office says.
Updates to follow.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.