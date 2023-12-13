Homicide investigation underway on Georgia Drive in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A homicide investigation is underway in North Highlands early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is near Georgia Drive and A Street, off Watt Avenue.

#BREAKING Homicide investigation on Georgia Drive near A Street. Sacramento Sheriff Deputies and SWAT now on scene with barricaded subject. Neighbors evacuated. pic.twitter.com/Cs5DRc2Qxw — stevelarge (@largesteven) December 13, 2023

Few details about the incident have been released, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are investigating a homicide. A SWAT team responded to the scene but began to break things down around 3:30 p.m.

Evacuations are underway of a couple of homes right next to the scene, the sheriff's office says.

Updates to follow.