Homicide investigation underway on Georgia Drive in North Highlands

By Cecilio Padilla, Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A homicide investigation is underway in North Highlands early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is near Georgia Drive and A Street, off Watt Avenue.

Few details about the incident have been released, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are investigating a homicide. A SWAT team responded to the scene but began to break things down around 3:30 p.m.

Evacuations are underway of a couple of homes right next to the scene, the sheriff's office says. 

Updates to follow. 

First published on December 13, 2023 / 2:42 PM PST

