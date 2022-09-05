Watch CBS News
Crime

Homicide investigation underway after a shooting in Modesto

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

Homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Modesto
Homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Modesto 00:19

MODESTO — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man.

On Sep. 4, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Imperial Avenue, near Bret Harte Elementary School.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a 40-year-old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, he died at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 6:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.