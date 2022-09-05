Homicide investigation underway after a shooting in Modesto
MODESTO — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man.
On Sep. 4, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Imperial Avenue, near Bret Harte Elementary School.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a 40-year-old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Unfortunately, he died at the scene.
No suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.