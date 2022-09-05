Homicide investigation underway after a shooting in Modesto

Homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Modesto

MODESTO — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man.

On Sep. 4, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Imperial Avenue, near Bret Harte Elementary School.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a 40-year-old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, he died at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.