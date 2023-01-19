Gallery owner Collier Gwin in San Francisco police custody for spraying homeless woman with hose

SF gallery owner Collier Gwin arrested for spraying homeless woman with hose in San Francisco SF gallery owner Collier Gwin arrested for spraying homeless woman with hose in San Francisco 00:25

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gallery owner Collier Gwin was taken into police custody Wednesday after the San Francisco DA's Office issued an arrest warrant for misdemeanor battery in connection with him spraying an unhoused woman with a hose last week.

The San Francisco District Attorney Office sent out a press release and DA Brooke Jenkins tweeted about the warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, Gwin will be "charged with misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness on January 9, 2022."

Following @SFPD's investigation & reviewing all the evidence provided, my office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin. Gwin is charged w/ misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional & unlawful spraying of water on & around a woman experiencing homelessness on 1/9/22. — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) January 19, 2023

A KPIX camera was there when Gwin was taken into custody and placed into a SFPD vehicle Wednesday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. near his gallery on Montgomery Street in San Francisco.

All last week, there was outrage over Gwin spraying the woman with a hose. Video that captured the owner and operator of Foster Gwin Gallery on Montgomery Street in the city's Financial District spraying the homeless woman with a garden hose late Monday morning went viral.

The DA's office said if convicted, Gwin faces up to six months in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday said the incident reminded her of how police treated civil rights protesters during the 1960s.

"The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions," the SF District Attorney's Office release read.

The release also noted that "the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop – two wrongs don't make a right."

Since the uproar over the incident, Gwin has issued multiple apologies.

"What they saw is very regrettable," Gwin told KPIX in an interview. "I feel awful, not just because I want to get out of trouble, or something like that, but because I'd put a tremendous amount of effort into helping this woman on the street."

UPDATE: Chief Scott assures San Francisco police are investigating hosing incident outside gallery

Gwin has lived in San Francisco for 45 years. He said this confrontation was the result of multiple attempts to get the woman help, after he spent days cleaning up her mess and letting her sleep in his doorway. He added that she often knocks over trash cans, and her behavior has scared off his clients.

"I'm very, very sorry, I'm not going to defend myself, I'm not going to, because I can't defend that," he said.

Gwin said he and other business owners in the area have called SFPD and social services more than two dozen times in the last two weeks.

ALSO READ: Video shows San Francisco gallery owner spraying homeless woman with hose

"I said she needs psychiatric help," Gwin said. "You can tell, she's pulling her hair, she's screaming, she's talking in tongues, you can't understand anything she says, she's throwing food everywhere."

Gwin said on Monday, he'd had enough.

"I've been down here 40 years. I've seen tons of homeless people, we've helped the ones that we could, and I have not had any issues with people," he said. "But in this case, I was very upset, that the city could not help, and their hands are tied too."

Since the incident, the woman has started receiving assistance from the San Francisco Department of Public Health.