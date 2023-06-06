Home on a bridge? There is an affordable LA County house on the market

Potential buyers rush to put in offers for unique bridge house Potential buyers rush to put in offers for unique bridge house 02:16

Waterfront views in Los Angeles County for $250,000? Yes, sort of … there is a home for sale in Alhambra, on top of an urban bridge, over the Alhambra Wash.

It's a one-bedroom, one-bath, and the monthly mortgage payment is estimated to be around $1,600 – far less than most studio apartments. Built in 1949, It is considered an "irregular lot," and a "cosmetic fixer."

The one-bedroom home in Alhambra lists for $250,000. KCAL News

The East Main Street property listed by Compass has been on the market for 12 days. There's no parking and no garage, but it does boast a rooftop patio, which the listing agent says is "perfect for entertaining!"

Another benefit of living atop a bridge, "property boasts neighborhood views and no invasion of privacy," as written by the listing agent.