Home on a bridge? There is an affordable LA County house on the market
Waterfront views in Los Angeles County for $250,000? Yes, sort of … there is a home for sale in Alhambra, on top of an urban bridge, over the Alhambra Wash.
It's a one-bedroom, one-bath, and the monthly mortgage payment is estimated to be around $1,600 – far less than most studio apartments. Built in 1949, It is considered an "irregular lot," and a "cosmetic fixer."
The East Main Street property listed by Compass has been on the market for 12 days. There's no parking and no garage, but it does boast a rooftop patio, which the listing agent says is "perfect for entertaining!"
Another benefit of living atop a bridge, "property boasts neighborhood views and no invasion of privacy," as written by the listing agent.
