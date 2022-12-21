Emergency crews put on Holiday Light Show For Shriners Children's Hospital

SACRAMENTO — Emergency crews made quite a scene outside Shriners Children's Hospital in Sacramento for their last Tuesday night holiday lights show in December.

You could hear holiday music pumped up loud, see signs held high and the ladder truck even higher.

"It's tough to be in a hospital at any age, but especially to be a child in those formative years. This is really tough," said Michelle O'Hara, therapeutic recreation and child life manager.

It's a special night that hits home for Sacramento firefighter and paramedic Ryan Hatfield. Hatfield was once a Shriners patient at age 12 when he broke his back.

"You know, it brings it full circle. I was in their shoes once, but again, a lot of these kids have it a lot more difficult than I had it. If I can just make their day a little easier, let them know they have a friend," said Hatfield. "The fire department, especially our fire department, we roll deep and we really like to support these kids."

"When they're talking to their friends or their families at home, they get to say 'We got to see these police officers and these firefighters,' " said O'Hara.

Emergency crews brought their families with young children.

"It's something to be excited about because when you're in the hospital, another sick, another headache, another stomach ache," said 9-year-old Rishi Gandhi.

Many kids stood outside proud to participate in an event giving other children a light of hope during some of their toughest days.

"It's kind of cool for the kids because if they don't get presents, it's really sad. So this is one of their gifts," said 6-year-old Anu Gandhi.

"Being up there during Christmas is probably hard for them, and I think it's great that everyone is out here to support them," said Krish Gandhi, 14.

The national Good Night Lights program brings a holiday light show to children once a week during the month of December for children who wouldn't be able to see holiday lights otherwise. Tuesday was extra special as crews brought presents for all the kids. They'll open them on Christmas Day.