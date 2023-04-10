Hilary Swank gives birth to twins

Hillary Swank announces birth of twins Hillary Swank announces birth of twins 00:55

Hilary Swank has welcomed twins, the actress announced on social media Sunday. Swank shared a photo of herself watching a sunset while holding both of her babies, a girl and a boy.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she wrote. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

The 48-year-old announced her pregnancy in October, posting a video of herself holding her belly on Instagram. "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!" she wrote in the caption.

Swank married Philip Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, in 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight.

During an interview with "Good Morning America" in October, Swank shared that she was going to be a first-time mom to twins. "It's so nice to be able to talk about it, share it," she said.

After winning her first Academy Award for "Boys Don't Cry," she went on to win again for playing boxer Maggie Fitzgerald in "Million Dollar Baby." She took a three-year break from acting to care for her ailing father, but returned in 2018 for the film "What They Had," playing a woman caring for her mother who has Alzheimer's disease.

She recently starred in the TV show "Alaska Daily," for which she was nominated for best actress in a drama series. She attended the ceremony in January with her husband.

After announcing her pregnancy, she joked during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," that she needed to cut her jeans open on set of "Alaska Daily" because her clothes no longer fit.

Swank often shared updates about her pregnancy on Instagram, including a ultrasound photo she titled "Million Dollar Baby" because the baby appeared to be flexing a muscle.