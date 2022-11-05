Highway 89 above Emerald Bay remains closed for big rig recovery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- Highway 89 above Emerald Bay remains closed Saturday morning for the recovery of a big rig that slid off the roadway earlier this week.

Crews were out Friday, but were unable to recover it, according to Caltrans.

Recovery efforts have been underway since Thursday -- a day after a non-injury collision sent it over the embankment -- but snow has hampered the work to pull the big rig out.

Caltrans recommends motorists find alternative routes as tow truck operators return Saturday morning to attempt to once again pull the truck back up to the highway.

The current estimated time of reopening Highway 89 is 10 am. Saturday.