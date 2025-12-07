2 adults die, 2 children hospitalized in Highway 50 crash near Kyburz

Two people are dead and two children are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near Kyburz on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet pickup was heading east on Highway 50 when it crashed off the south side of the highway shortly before 3:15 p.m.

Officers said two adults died at the scene and two children, ages 8 and 11, were life-flighted to a hospital with possible major injuries.

The CHP said the adults appear to be the children's parents. Their identification has not been released.

Officers said it also appears the driver was traveling at unsafe speeds. Driving under the influence is not suspected at this time, but officers will investigate.

One-way traffic was in effect in the area, but had a minimal impact on the flow of traffic.