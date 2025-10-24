Watch CBS News
Highway 50 back open in El Dorado County after head-on crash

Brandon Downs
Highway 50 in El Dorado County was closed in both directions Friday afternoon due to a head-on crash, Caltrans said. 

The collision happened around 12:15 p.m. near Kyburz and involved three vehicles, California Highway Patrol said. One vehicle apparently crossed over from the eastbound lane and struck two other vehicles heading westbound, officers said.

Caltrans said a medvac helicopter landed on the highway. One person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, offices said. 

Authorities said DUI is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. 

Lanes reopened a little before 2:30 p.m., CHP said.

