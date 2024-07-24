Watch CBS News
Significant crash blocks westbound Highway 50 through West Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Traffic along westbound Highway 50 is backing up through West Sacramento due to a significant crash Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Harbor Boulevard offramp. 

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears several vehicles were involved. 

All lanes of westbound Highway 50 near Harbor Boulevard were blocked as of 7:10 a.m. Traffic is backing up to both the W/X freeway and northbound Interstate 5. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

