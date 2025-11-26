2 big rig drivers die in head-on crash near Grass Valley, officers say

A head-on crash involving two big rigs and a third vehicle in Nevada County left two people dead late Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. along Highway 20, near Rex Reservoir Road, west of Grass Valley.

Two big rigs crashed into each other head-on, officers say. A third vehicle, a pickup truck, also hit one of the big rigs.

Both big rig drivers have died, CHP says. The pickup driver suffered minor injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains under investigation.

Highway 20 remains closed due to the crash investigation. Drivers will need to detour through Rough and Ready Highway, or through Penn Valley Drive to Indian Springs to McCourtney Road.